The Calhoun Lady Jackets advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Region 6-AAA tournament after knocking off the Haralson County Lady Rebels 56-33 Tuesday at Mountaineer Arena at North Murray High School.
"We did what we had to do tonight," Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols said. "I thought we were extremely uninterested in playing defense for most of the night and that'll catch up with us. I thought, offensively, we played ... efficient. We've got to play better defense the later rounds of this tournament or it'll bite us."
Echols pointed out the defensive intensity needed was lacking. Calhoun's edge was 26-20 part of the way through the second quarter.
"I didn't think we had very good closeouts. I didn't think we were moving our feet," Echols said. "We weren't doing a great job of communicating. We tried to wake them up a little bit at halftime and I think we played a little bit better defense in the second half."
Senior Anna George led the team with 12 points. Freshman Britiya Curtis was close behind with 11.
"At the end of the night, we won by 23 points and we advance on, so that's a positive," Echols said. "We get to keep playing."
With the victory, the Lady Jackets set up a rematch with the North Murray Lady Mountaineers at Mountaineer Arena. Thursday at 7 p.m. Calhoun lost both regular-season matchups to North Murray, the most recent being a 73-70 double-overtime loss on Jan. 25 at NMHS.
"We've had a couple battles with North Murray, and hopefully we can give them a good game on Thursday and maybe we can find a way to come out on top," Echols said.
Last year, the Lady Jackets' season ended with a 62-42 loss to North Murray in the region tournament. This time around, everything will be on the line as the winner advances to the semifinals against Ringgold and earns a state playoff berth.
"We've got to play good defense," Echols said. "If we play defense Thursday the way we played tonight, they'll run us out of the gym. If we play defense the way we're capable of, the way we played the last few weeks, we'll give ourselves a good chance."