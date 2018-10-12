Calhoun cross country made history last weekend by earning a trophy in both the boys and girls races at the Rome All-Area Meet for the first time in school history.
The Jackets were named Rome All-Area boys champions after winning the varsity boys race, with Felipe Barrios leading the way with a fourth-place finish in a time of 17:17. Brody Blalock (6th), Mario Marroquin (7th), and Nestor Hernandez (8th) raced a swarm on their way to earning medals for their top ten performance. Oscar Huerta (17th) and Francisco Pena (18th) finished in the top twenty for the boys. Jonathan Santana also raced well. T
he girls narrowly missed the Rome All-Area title, finishing as runner-up and bringing home a trophy for the first time in school history behind the 20:52 and 21:28 performance of Ashley Hartness (2nd Place) and Mari Morales (4th place). Ashley Jaramillo (11th), Teresa Nguyen (12th), and Anna Gibson (13th) also shined for the Jackets by finishing in the top 15 and earning medals. Brisa Lopez and Ashley Fuentes both broke 24:00 minutes and finished in the top 22.
Following the varsity races, Calhoun would go on to be named Rome All-Area JV champions for the boys and girls JV races. The girls would score a perfect score for the second time in school history and this season.
The Swarm of girls were led by seven Jackets finishing in the top 7, with Adamariz Perez winning the girls race. Laurel Putnam, Melany Sanchez, Angie Jimenez, Xiomara Ruiz, Hannah Dimiler, and McCamy Ellis all had strong performances.
The JV boys would edge out Armuchee by one point behind the legs of Ricardo Meija (3rd). Irvin Campos, Emmanuel Pena, Tylor Reyes, Edward Soto, and Juan Mendez all raced well. The varsity and JV swarms will be back in action on October 16th in the Gordon County Cowbell Classic against Gordon Central and Sonoraville at the Historic Resaca Battlefield.