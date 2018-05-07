The Georgia Department of Labor will help GCP Applied Technologies fill a variety of positions.
There are three separate job fairs planned this month:
- May 14 at the Gordon County Agricultural Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur, Calhoun;
- May 18 at the company, 101 Frank Dickinson Dr., Calhoun, and
- May 24 at the company, 101 Frank Dickinson Dr., Calhoun.
All three events are from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The company is hoping to hire knitter operators and utility operators for their manufacturing facility located in Calhoun, Georgia.
Job seekers interested in attending the events may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.