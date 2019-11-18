There’s no place like home for the holidays as Calhoun Community Chorus prepares for their fall concert, “Home, Hearth and Holidays.”
This two-night concert will be presented Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, at the Harris Arts Center. The chorus promises to spark a memory with medleys of holiday cheer which include “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Nuttin’ for Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth.”
These joyous tunes satisfy the holiday cheer, but organizers say it wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditional sounds of the season: “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” “All on a Starry Night” and “In the Bleak Midwinter."
The concert doesn’t end there as these are just a few of the selections the chorus has prepared to begin the holiday season.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors/students and $10 for HAC members and may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com, from any chorus member or by calling the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.