Calhoun Community Chorus

The Calhoun Community Chorus will perform Friday and Saturday night. 

 Contributed

There’s no place like home for the holidays as Calhoun Community Chorus prepares for their fall concert, “Home, Hearth and Holidays.”

This two-night concert will be presented Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, at the Harris Arts Center. The chorus promises to spark a memory with medleys of holiday cheer which include “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Nuttin’ for Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth.”

These joyous tunes satisfy the holiday cheer, but organizers say it wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditional sounds of the season: “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” “All on a Starry Night” and “In the Bleak Midwinter."

The concert doesn’t end there as these are just a few of the selections the chorus has prepared to begin the holiday season.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors/students and $10 for HAC members and may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com, from any chorus member or by calling the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.

Recommended for you