February
A Trump rally is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at BB&T Park in Downtown Calhoun. Speakers scheduled to speak include Georgia Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper; Georgia Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun; Colt Chambers of the Georgia Young Republicans; and Kathleen Thurman of the Gordon County Republican Party.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
First Thursday Book Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Shoney’s on Red Bud Road at 7 p.m. The club will discuss “Sweetwater Blues” by Raymond Atkins. All are welcome and encouraged to arrive early for dinner. For more information, contact Roberta Charbonneau at 678-773-5655.
The Board of Trustees of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will hold its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, located at 100 N. Park Ave., Calhoun. This meeting is open to the public.
The Oostanaula School and Community Club will host a Valentine’s Elvis Show on Saturday, Feb. 15. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with an Elvis tribute show to follow. Tickets are $15 general admission or $20 for VIP. Contact Barbra Tally at 770-608-2050 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road, Rome (Across from Armuchee High School on Highway 27 North). The meeting will begin At 10 a.m. and it open to the public.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership Inc. is hosting “Pathway to Empowerment,” a program that provides services and supports individuals and their families who are committed to changing their lives. Families can receive training and guidance regarding career pathways, education, financial literacy, job training and life skills development. The program is by appointment only. Contact the Gordon County location at 770-817-4666 for additional information.
Celebrate Recovery meets every Tuesday at 100 Peter St., Suite 80, in Calhoun. A free dinner is served at 6 p.m., following by large group at 6:45 and small group at 8 p.m.
The Oostanaula Community Club hosts a monthly bluegrass jam on the last Saturday of every month, except in March and October. Dinner is served beginning at 5 p.m. for $7 a plate and includes dessert and drink. Music starts at 6 p.m. and at least one band will take the stage at each event. For more information, contact Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library will host Chess for Adults every Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library is providing U.S. citizenship classes for those who wish to prepare for the civics exam. Classes are free and do not require any registration or documentation. Classes are held Tuesdays from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. For more information call the library at 706-624-1456.
Child find requirement notice for Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host yoga classes on Mondays, at 6 p.m., and Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m. The charge is $10 for each class, and $9 for HAC members. For more information call 706-629-2599.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., has Toddler Friday on the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Activities include hands-on art, music and storytelling. The cost is $7 per child. For more information call 706-629-2599.
Gordon County Democrats meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the McConnell Community Center, 115 McConnell Road, Calhoun. All Democrats are welcome.
Gordon County Republicans meet the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun Depot in Downtown Calhoun. All Republicans are welcome.
The Calhoun Area Writers meet every third Friday of the month at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N Park Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The club exists to support writers, from published authors to those who simply enjoy writing down their thoughts.
Notices
Assured Hospice Care is currently seeking volunteers to visit with our hospice patients is the Calhoun/Resaca community. Training is provided. Interested persons can contact 770-387-9578 or visit the website at assured-hospice.com.
For information on holding or supporting a benefit at the Oostanaula Community Club in Calhoun, call Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050. The club is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road Southwest in Calhoun.
Did you know that nationally the American Red Cross assists 53 people every 60 seconds during personal or local disasters? The local Northwest Georgia chapter is right here in Gordon County. If you’d like to do some meaningful volunteering, check redcross.org/local/georgia for opportunities. For more information contact Arthene Bressler at 762-231-9896.
Members of the local chapter of AARP are volunteering their services to aid the community in ways that best serve the community. There are real possibilities when we serve the people of the community. AARP states it best: “to serve, and not be served.” The newly elected president of the local AARP Chapter 3178, Sarah Curtis, has asked all current members to serve on the Membership Committee as a means of increasing the membership. The local AARP Chapter 3178 meets every first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. For the place of the meeting call Sarah Curtis 706-629-0569 or Wylene Turner 706-629-8821.
Families Anonymous is a 12-Step fellowship for family and friends who have known a feeling of desperation concerning the destructive behavior of someone very near to them, whether caused by drugs, alcohol, or related behavioral problems. People can share problems with others who understand, the details of personal stories may differ, but feelings and heartbreak are the same. If you or someone you know is ready to find the peace and Serenity that Families Anonymous members have found through the working of the FA program the group meets every Thursday from 7-8 p.m., located in Red Bud Road Plaza below Fitness First next to Calhoun Counseling Center (Dr. Bledsoe’s office).
The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Rome Chapter 525, meets the first Monday of the month except holidays at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 U.S. 27, Rome, at 6 p.m. All veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart are eligible for membership and are invited to join. For more information contact Larry Fleming at 678-986-6601 or Alfred “Spanky” Carnes at 706-802-8262. purpleheartrome525@gmail.com
The Calhoun Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month for the regular called board meetings at noon. Special Board meetings will be advertised in advance. All meetings are held at 607 Oothcalooga St., Calhoun. The public is invited to attend. Call to verify a meeting is schedule prior to attending.
If you are a homeowner and have served in the U.S. Military or are a surviving spouse and live in Gordon County or Bartow County, you may qualify for up to $13,000 in free home rehabilitation such as a new roof, exterior windows and doors, central heat and air, low flow plumbing, etc. Contact New Foundations Development Inc. and ask for Carol Hatch at 706-629-9183 ext. 14 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Income limits apply and funds are limited so don’t wait or you will miss out. This program is for veterans and Surviving Spouses ONLY. (New Foundations Development, Inc. is a local nonprofit working in conjunction with the Calhoun Housing Authority, NorthSide Bank of Calhoun, North Georgia National Bank.)
Fairmount Library is now located inside of City Hall on the second floor. Story time is held every second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. and New Horizon Book Club is held on the second Thursday of the month. For more information about the library call 706-337-5306.
United Way of Gordon County’s Young Leaders Society provides opportunities for philanthropic service, social, and networking events. Our Lunch with Leaders program provides members with a positive learning experience while allowing members to interact with professional leaders in the community. Membership Requirements include anyone between the ages of 21-45; dues of $240 annually and 20 volunteer hours performed annually. For more information, contact Ashley Goble at Gordon County United Way by emailing agoble@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Story times at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. in Calhoun, are 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
The Calhoun Adult Learning Center has so much to offer. Make the center your window to the world. Free study programs are offered during the day and evening sessions. Enroll in adult education today. Call 706-624-1111. The center is located on the campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Specialized Foster Care Program is recruiting individuals and couples to provide safe and stable foster homes for children waiting in Georgia’s foster system. Information Sessions are held on the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome Office, located at 336 Broad St., Suite 200, Rome. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families, as needed. For more information, contact Laura Fowler at 706-512-7777 or lfowler@lsga.org.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Heritage Adoption Program partners with DFCS to find Forever Families for children waiting in Georgia’s foster care system. Information Sessions are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Rome office, 336 Broad St, Suite 200. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families, as needed. For more information, contact aweaver@lsga.org or call 706-506-0649.
Tallatoona has appointments and funding available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-served basis until the program ends April 30. Gordon County residents who qualify will receive either $310 or $350 toward their utility bill (primary heating source). The utility bill does not have to be in disconnect status to receive assistance. If you have not received this assistance this winter season an appointment can be scheduled by visiting our website at tallatoonacap.org and click “Book Now” or call 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730.
Families Anonymous is a 12-step program, for those concerned about drug abuse and behavior problems of a relative or friend.♦ Completely anonymous, nonprofessional, and nonreligious. No dues, no fees. Not connected with any hospital or agency. Located on Red Bud Road in plaza below Fitness First, next to Calhoun Counseling Center. Meeting every Thursday 7-8 p.m. Call 770-548-7849 for more information.
The Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month. The meetings will be held at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur Southwest, Suite 200, Calhoun. Contact 770-548-5956 for more information.
If your school, church, civic or other organization would like a representative from the Georgia State Patrol to come and speak with your group on law enforcement or public safety matters, call 706-624-1477, ext. 1 or 3. Advance notice would be greatly appreciated so someone can be scheduled.
MOMS Club of Calhoun is a new local chapter of an international nonprofit group. MOMS Club is a support group designed for the at-home mother of today. Membership is open to all moms who live in Gordon County. Events are scheduled weekdays during the day and children are welcome at all events. Mothers of any age children are welcome. For more information, call 706-383-3853 or email info@calhounmoms.org for location and more information. Check out the webpage at www.calhounmoms.org.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation would like to invite you to take part in its fitness program. All classes are held at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex in the Fitness Center and are held on a continuous, month-to-month basis. Class days and times are as follows: Step Aerobics Class — Monday, 6-7 p.m. Instructor: Tonya Wilbanks. Butt and Gut Class — Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett. Strength Training — Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett/ Tonya Wilbanks. Fee Structure: Memberships are $20 per month to access all aerobic classes. Use of the weight room is $20 per month. To use weight room and access all aerobic classes the cost is $30 per month. Paid on a month-to-month basis so no need for a contract.
Action Ministries Housing is accepting applications for a transitional home. A single-family home in Gordon County is now available for up to two years. For more information or to refer a family, email Rebecca Hickom at rhickom@actionministries.net or call 404-862-1821.
Emergency Repair of Gas Furnaces and Gas Water Heaters: Low-income seniors, 65 and older, who own and live in their home, may be eligible for repairs help and assistance. Contact Bruce Walters, Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, 770-382-5388, ext. 106.
The Gordon County Nutrition Site would like to invite seniors ages 60 and over to come to the senior center, located at 150 Cambridge Court Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a nutritious meal. The meal is free of charge. We are also the center for Meals on Wheels for the homebound. For more information, please contact Jackie Owens, the nutrition site manager, at 706-629-0392.
ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1, a nonprofit organization, serving nine counties including Gilmer, Gordon, Pickens, Fannin, Whitfield and Murray, will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Logan’s Road House in Dalton. For more information log on to the website abategad1.org or call Heidi Stockwell at 706-217-8317.
Calhoun Toastmasters meet on the first, third and fifth Monday of each month at the Calhoun Recreation Department, located at 601 S. River St. in Calhoun. Please call President Beth Dunay at 706-378-8898 or Vice President of Education Maria Zamora at 706-313-2541 for additional information.
Do you want to learn to play chess, sharpen your skills, or match wits with a worthy adversary? Come to Calhoun — Gordon County Library on the first Saturday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome, regardless of the level of expertise. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent. If you have your own chess board, please bring it. If you have any questions, call the library at 706-624-1456. Calhoun-Gordon County Library is located at 100 N. Park Ave.
New Metal Detecting Club in Resaca, Resaca Relic Recovery, meets every third Monday in each month in Resaca. For more information contact Chris at 770-324-6277
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is funding GED testing for low-income individuals and families. To find out more about the GED testing program, contact the office in the county where you reside: Floyd, 706-295-7124; Bartow, 770-382-4222; Polk, 770-748-1675; Gordon, 706-629-2333; Paulding, 770-943-5085; Douglas, 770-949-6339; Haralson, 770-537-8800.