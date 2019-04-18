In the second baseball edition of the 53 Frenzy, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets broke out the bats in an 18-4 victory over Sonoraville on Tuesday. The five-inning contest was a stark difference from the 6-5 Yellow Jackets walk off at Calhoun High School back on March 27.
“You know you’re always going to get a battle when you come out here,” Calhoun head coach Chip Henderson said. “Today we came in, we took control of the game right off the bat. We just kept steadily adding to it. Pretty complete game for the Yellow Jackets tonight.”
Following the loss, it is now backs-against-the-wall mentality for the Phoenix. They must win their next two games (at Haralson County and at North Murray) to have a shot at making the state playoffs.
“Those are two biggest games we’re going to play all year,” Sonoraville head coach Daniel McArthur said. “All we can do at this point is play and go win and hope the chips fall in our favor. Biggest thing right now (is) flipping that switch. This (loss) does not go with us anywhere.”
The Jackets started the game off with a bang as first baseman John Andrew Cash smacked a three-run shot over the fence in the top of the first inning.
The biggest difference in the game would be the top of the second inning, as eight Yellow Jacket runs would cross the plate via three RBI singles and a three-run homer courtesy of Julian Ipac.
“We’ve had that opportunity earlier this year where we’ve got runners on and we haven’t been able to get that big hit,” Henderson said. “Tonight we were able to get the big hit multiple times.”
Entering the bottom of the second inning, Calhoun boasted an 11-1 advantage. The Jackets’ offense would resurface in the next frame as Cash sent his second home run of the game over the left field wall, scoring Dante Morton. Cash finished with five RBIs on the day.
“He just stayed on the ball,” Henderson said. “(John Andrew’s) got tremendous pop, electric bat and when he stays on it and stays through it, you saw the result. Big performance out of him. He gave us a lead early … and we really never looked back after that.”
However, one positive Sonoraville takeaway is shortstop Wyatt Castoe. The junior launched two homers off of Banks, both no-doubters to deep left field in the second and fourth innings, respectively. Castoe finished with three RBIs.
“You could really see him lock it in that second and third at bat, and when he’s locked in, he’s as good as anybody I’ve ever seen,” McArthur said. “He’s had an unbelievable year and I fully expected him to. We talked a lot in the offseason … and this year he said he was going to come out and put on a show.”
Calhoun would go on to add five more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Starting pitcher Hagan Banks shut down Sonoraville’s bats in the bottom half of the inning to close out the game, 18-4.
Banks pitched a complete game, surrendering four runs and five hits while striking out six batters.
“He was cruising until he hit a little bump in the road with Castoe coming up those two times,” Henderson said. “But just a solid performance from him. He was pitching downhill, getting ahead in the count, felt like he had command of all of his pitches.”
In terms of the postseason, the Yellow Jackets have secured the region’s second seed and will host at least one home playoff series. The GHSA state baseball playoffs begin next week.
“It’s at this time of the year we want to start clicking on all cylinders,” Henderson said. “You want to hit another gear. You want to gain momentum as you enter the playoffs.”
The victory propels Cahloun’s overall record to 21-5 and 12-2 in the region. Sonoraville is now 11-13 overall and 6-8 in region competition.