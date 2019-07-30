Calhoun City Schools welcomed 33 new teachers and support staff members to the Jacket family this week as they prepare to launch the 2019-2020 school year.
All new staff members participated in a day-long orientation on Monday and two days of "Building Bridges" training provided by Lisa Drake, reacher and leader development specialist. The training ties directly with the Capturing Kids' Hearts initiative that focuses on forming meaningful relationships with students, teachers, parents and the community as a whole.
Calhoun City Schools' theme for the new year is LAUNCH, which stands for Love Always, Understand Needs and Capture Hearts. The school system will open its doors to students on Thursday, Aug. 8, which will be the first day of school.
An open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 6 p.m. at all school campuses.
For back to school information, visit www.calhounschools.org.