The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a change to the district’s employee tobacco use policy to include provisions addressing vaping, e-cigarettes, and CBD and THC products at its meeting on Monday.
Previously, the policy prohibited employee use of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and “similar products designed to simulate the use of tobacco” on district property, including school-owned vehicles, but did not directly address controlled drugs and narcotic substances.
The updated policy reads, in part: “This prohibition shall include: unlawful use, cultivation, manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, possession, transportation or importation of any controlled drug or narcotic substance, being under the influence of any controlled drug, narcotic substance, or any mind-altering substance or intoxicant (illegal or legal), specifically including any product with cannabidiol (CBD), whether hemp or cannabis and regardless of the amount of THC in the product of the extent to which it is legal or illegal under state law.”
This new language reflects an uptick in the use of CBD oils and e-cigarettes in the community, as well as a concern about the rising number of students in Gordon County who vape. Superintendent Michele Taylor said Monday that the district is partnering with AdventHealth to provide education to students about the dangers of vaping.
“We’ve also pushed out materials with education information for our parents, students, and community members,” Taylor said. “We want to continue to educate and let people know about the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes throughout the year.”
The full, updated policy can be viewed online on the Calhoun City Schools E-Board website.