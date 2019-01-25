On Feb. 6, Calhoun City Schools will host a recruitment fair for anyone who is interested in potential job openings with the district for next school year.
The fair will be open from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Calhoun STEMWorks Lab located at the corner of Oothcalooga Street and Jacket Drive.
Superintendent Michele Taylor said this fair is an opportunity to meet face to face with those interested in working for the district, and while all available positions for the next academic year are yet to be determined, it’s always good to start early.
“We want to prepare for any possible retirements, relocations or resignations, and interviews will be available on the spot if necessary,” Taylor said. “We want to be prepared with a large pool of candidates.”
Taylor also said that she’s enthused to see a lot of graduates of the district are interested in coming back to teach for their alma mater. Though there are not specific numbers on how many district alum return to work for the school system, Taylor says it’s a significant amount, and their Growing Our Own Program works to help students get teaching experience before they graduate.
Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Griffith said through that program, high school students interested in teaching are provided with opportunities to student teach and shadow other instructors within the schools. This is one of the district’s attempts to not only interest current students in teaching at Calhoun City Schools in the future, but to also equip tomorrow’s teachers with the experiences they need, according to Griffith.
Griffith also said last year’s recruitment fair was the first fair since before 2009, and it had a great turn out.
“It’s an opportunity to identify candidates for positions we might have opening,” Griffith said. “We try to start very early.”
Griffith said the hardest positions to fill were secondary math and science teaching positions, speech and language pathology and special education, due to the fact that not many professionals in the education sector are choosing those routes. According to the HR officer, people with skill sets specifically in STEM categories typically chose alternative careers instead of teaching.
But despite the trouble finding employees to fill those positions, Griffith said the school system doesn’t struggle to keep teachers on the Yellow Jackets staff team.
“Our staff retention rate is 93 percent and vacancies are due to retirements in most situations,” Griffith said. “Fortunately in our area we have an excellent place to live and raise kids. For us, our area specifically has excellent school systems.”
Griffith said the recruitment fair is simply an opportunity to go beyond a paper application with candidates but to get to know their character in person. She also clarified that the fair is not only for potential teachers, but also for anyone interested in working on other areas within the district, such as custodial staff, food service, nutrition, bus drivers and clerical positions.
“We encourage anyone and everyone who has an interest in joining our team to come to the fair, and we look forward to connecting with you,” Taylor said.