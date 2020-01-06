Calhoun City Schools will be working with Deb Page, president of The Institute for Performance Improvement, to begin its 2020-2025 Five Year Strategic Plan, the school system announced Monday.
A community planning session is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Board of Education offices at 334 S. Wall St.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by emailing Michele Taylor at taylorm@calhounschools.org or texting 770-773-6575 by Friday, Jan. 10, because dinner will be provided.