Buses were out bright and early on Wednesday morning to gather many of the more than 4,000 Calhoun City Schools students on the first new of the new school year.
Derrick Craig, a member of the system's Operations Team, was recognized with the Launch to Excellence Award for his commitment to ensuring that school facilities are well maintained and for putting others' needs before his own.
"It's team members like Derrick that make our school system a special place to be," said Michele Taylor, superintendent of schools.
Dressed in an astronaut flight suit, Taylor welcomed all students at the pre-K and Complex alongside Stinger the mascot.
"I never want to lose sight of our mission and what we're here to do," said Taylor. "Spending time with our students is extremely important, not just on the first day of school but throughout the year, encouraging them and recognizing that they have a voice and need to be heard. I'm excited about the 2019-2020 school year. We have an exceptional staff who care about our kids and want to make this the best year ever."
Nathan Leatherwood, Georgia's pre-K Teacher of the Year, was also recognized with a Launch to Excellence Award, as were Franco Perkins, Greta Hughes, Lisa Holden and Skylar Benham.
And Jessica Trimble, Melissa Pinyan and Deidra Ross were recognized by the administrative team for their extra attention to excellence.
The high school saw an increase in enrollment and is offering additional academic programs this year, said Principal Peter Coombe.
"Preparing students to be college and career ready is a priority at the Calhoun Middle and High School campus. Local businesses, industrial partners, and post-secondary schools have indicated the importance of strong soft skills, also called employability skills, work ethic, or 21st-century skills, to the success of their employees and businesses," Coombe said. In response, the campus incorporates soft skills as a grading category in all classes. We are exceeding the black and gold standards at Calhoun Middle and High schools with more learning opportunities to come."