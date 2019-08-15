Calhoun City Schools has been recognized as an exemplary district that is making a positive impact on all students, including students with disabilities in improving graduation rates. Calhoun's graduation rate for students with disabilities is 95.2%, one of the highest in the state.
The Georgia Department of Education is in the process of making school completion resources and tools readily available to all districts and Calhoun City Schools has been asked to highlight the district and the exemplary practices being used to increase graduation rates.
Hayley Gilreath, director of Exceptional Student Services, credits her team for the success within special education.
"Our teachers and administrators work collaboratively with parents to ensure that students get across the finish line," she said. "We are so proud of our students and their hard work - they are an inspiration to our whole team and capture our hearts every day."