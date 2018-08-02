Calhoun City Schools participates in Back-to-School Safety Training

Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, Sgt. Kenneth Carson, Training Officer Tom Petty and new School Resource Officer Adam Gilgore met last week with Calhoun City Schools’ administrators and support staff to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Chief Pyle has committed an additional officer to serve as a School Resource Officer at Calhoun Primary and Calhoun Elementary School. Kilgore will join SRO Mark Waycaster, who is stationed at the Calhoun Middle / High School Campus.
Additional officers will report daily to precincts now on each school site.
“Calhoun is extremely blessed to have a supportive Mayor, City Council and Chief of Police who view school safety and security as a top priority,” said Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent. “We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and our local fire department to continually update our safety plans. We also know that school safety is a shared responsibility with our community and encourage any parent or community member to contact us directly if they have any information that would help us maintain a focus on the safety of our students and staff.”
Anyone with information to share is encouraged to text 770-773-6575 with information.
“Together we can provide the safest environment possible for our students,” said Taylor.