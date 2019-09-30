Leigh Ann Hayward was named the 2020 System Teacher of the Year for Calhoun City Schools during the pre-game Homecoming festivities on Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday night.
Hayward is currently in her 12th year in the education profession where she teaches third grade. Hayward is known for her forward-thinking and innovative use of technology in the classroom.
One of her peers stated, “Leigh Ann loves her students fiercely and goes out of her way to ensure their safety, health, emotional, and of course, academic needs are met.”
Joining Hayward on the field were Michele Taylor, superintendent; Beth Holcomb, principal; Mandy Robertson, Calhoun Primary School Teacher of the Year; Katie Duggin, PreK Teacher of the Year; Mana Smith, PreK associate principal; Barbara Langford, Calhoun Middle School Teacher of the Year; Peter Coombe, principal; and Ben Riley, Calhoun High School Teacher of the Year.
Calhoun City Schools is proud of their teachers and staff who are committed to excellence in and outside the classroom and appreciate their dedication to our students and community. Calhoun City Schools would like to thank our Teacher of the Year sponsor, Vargo Orthodontics of Rome, GA.