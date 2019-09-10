Under the Friday night lights at Phil Reeve Stadium, the Calhoun Touchdown Club and Calhoun City Schools Board of Education were privileged to host a field dedication ceremony to honor Coach Hal Lamb.
The ceremony took place during pregame of the Calhoun-Therrell game where Touchdown Club Vice President Grant Walraven, Board of Education Chair Eddie Reeves and School Superintendent Michele Taylor all spoke and thanked Lamb for his years of dedicated service to the athletic programs at Calhoun High School.
Lamb was joined by his family as he was presented a plaque and pictures to commemorate his time at CHS and to officially name the field Hal Lamb Field.