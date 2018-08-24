Calhoun City Schools has been named in the Top 5 of Niche’s 2019 Best School Districts in Georgia.
The 2019 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more.
According to Niche.com, Calhoun City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located with 4,093 students in grades PreK - 12th grade with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1.
Calhoun City Schools overall score is an A, with the assessment from the Niche report card reading: Academics, B+; Diversity, A; Teachers, A; College Prep, A; Clubs & Activities, A+; Health & Safety, A+.
Gordon County Schools came in at No. 45 on the list with an overall grade of B-.
Niche.com is known as the one of the top websites U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies. Every month, millions of people use the easy-to-read and comprehensive reports cards, rankings and reviews to choose the right schools or neighborhood. Niche does rigorous cleaning and analysis on large data sets, and combines them with feedback from the community for nuanced insight that can’t be found anywhere else.