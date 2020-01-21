More than 160 community, business and education leaders came together last week to discuss the 2020-2025 Five Year Strategic Plan for Calhoun City Schools.
CCS hosted two stakeholder meetings facilitated by Deb Page, president of the Institute for Performance Improvement, to begin formulating the 2020-2025 Five Year Strategic Plan for the district. The meetings focused on the mission and vision of Calhoun City Schools, which seeks to inspire all students to become lifelong learners and develop employability skills needed to become well rounded, contributing citizens. Focusing on the future, group discussions were held to determine what 2025 will look like for businesses, our community and students.
"Calhoun City Schools is becoming more STEM focused and providing teachers and students with more science, technology, engineering and mathematical tools and opportunities to solve real-world problems to ensure our students are equipped and educated to add value to our community and workforce," said Michele Taylor, superintendent. "Now, more than ever, we have to look at what the future world of work looks like and prepare our students for this rapidly changing landscape. We appreciate our community and the regional support we receive to help us plan and continuously improve."
The four goal areas focus on student achievement, professional learning, organizational effectiveness and community involvement.
"As Calhoun City Schools continues to strive for excellence, we value and appreciate community and stakeholder involvement received at the planning sessions which is vital to designing a successful future for our students," said Board of Education Chair Eddie Reeves. "We look forward to future sessions that will engage other parents, business and community members. We invite business and industry partners to the next regional planning meeting which is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2020, at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy in Dalton, Ga. If you would like to attend, please contact Dr. Brandi Hayes, director of College and Career Programs, at 706-602-6654 for more details."