Calhoun City Schools’ Leatherwood Serves as Georgia’s PreK Teacher of the Year

In September 2017, Nathan Leatherwood, from Calhoun City Schools’ Pre-K, was named Georgia’s Pre-K Program 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year by “Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL)” and the Naserian Foundation. Each year, DECAL names two teachers, one from a public school system and one from a private child care center, representing the public-private model through which the Pre-K program is delivered. “We are extremely proud of Mr. Leatherwood,” said Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor. “He continues to ensure that he provides the best learning environment for our Pre-K students and we are blessed to have his leadership. He is a master teacher and the Georgia Pre-K program is represented well with Mr. Leatherwood as their Pre-K Teacher of the Year.”
As a Georgia Pre-K TOTY, Leatherwood serves as an ambassador for Georgia’s Pre-K Program. As an ambassador, he has traveled and represented Calhoun City Schools throughout the nation by attending the National Association for the Education of Young Children Conference in Atlanta; participating in the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas Parade; visiting the Governor’s Mansion; and served on the Revision Committee for the GPS Physical Education Standards.
Through DECAL, Leatherwood serves on the Professional Learning Advisory Committee. DECAL is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that aims to strategically enhance children’s early education experience to promote their academic, social-emotional and physical development in partnership with families, communities the early care and education industry and stakeholders. According to DECAL, who is celebrating its 25th birthday, approximately 84,000 four year olds attended a Georgia Pre-K Program. The voluntary, lottery-funded Pre-K program has been recognized as one of the top programs in the nation, based on quality standards, teacher qualifications, and enrollment. Georgia’s Pre-K Program is universal – meaning that any age eligible child residing in Georgia may attend the program regardless of family income
In addition to the services provided though DECAL, Leatherwood is on the Practitioner’s Advisory Board for Promoting High-Quality Pre-K, through the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO). CCSSO is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials, who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the Bureau of Indian Education and the five U.S. extra-state jurisdictions. The Council of Chief State School Officers is committed to ensuring that all students participating in our public education system -- regardless of background -- graduate prepared for college, careers, and life.
Calhoun City Schools’ GA Pre-K Teacher of the Year Nathan Leatherwood may be wrapping up his “official” term as GA Pre-K TOTY, but he will continue to play an active role in supporting and advocating for Georgia Pre-K programs.