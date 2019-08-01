A teacher's influence can reach well beyond the individual students they see on a daily basis. This was the message delivered by Stanley Leone, keynote speaker during the Calhoun City Schools teacher assembly ahead of the new school year, which begins next Thursday.
Leone, who grew up in a violent home, was abused and at one point homeless during his youth and acted out by using drugs and embracing violence, told the teachers and staff of the school system that he had recently got engaged and that his wife and future children and grandchildren will have a better life because of the impact of several teachers in his life.
"So when you have 20 kids sitting in your classroom, they don't just represent 20 opportunities to make a difference. They represent generations and generations of opportunities," Leone said.
One such educator who changed his life for the better was a leadership teacher named Monda Simmons. She began their relationship by shaking his hand everyday and taking a real interest in his life, a small act that for Leone, who because of his background didn't trust adults, sparked a change.
He would go on to play college football in Chicago, and Simmons would call him every week. He earned a bachelors degree, then a master's, and he's now working on his doctorate. Leone considers Simmons to be Mom.
"I want you to know that without Mrs. Simmons, I wouldn't be where I am today," he said. "She loved me when I felt unlovable."
Leone also talked about a counselor named Joe who worked in a psych ward that Leone was sent to after a string of incidents that included him being assaulted by a family member, attempting suicide and pulling a gun on his mother's boyfriend.
Even in the psych ward, Leone said, he was still angry and lashing out, until Joe shouted at him and asked what was wrong. Leone, for the first time, broke down crying and shared his story, and then Joe did the same.
Joe told him, "You want the world to get big, you got to get smart."
Leone said he still got into plenty of trouble after that, but those moments with Joe have always stayed with him.
Leone said there have been several moments like that, when a teacher did something that made an impact even if the results didn't come until much later in his life.
"If it wasn't for those teachers, who never saw the fruit of their labor, if it wasn't for them, I would have dropped out of school a bunch of times," he said.
LAUNCH
The Calhoun City Schools' theme for the new school year is LAUNCH -- which stands for Love Always, Understand Needs, Capture Hearts -- and the event on Thursday included space-themed costumes, music and celebrations.
Donny "Rocket" Robertson, dressed in a disco-style outfit, and Hayley "Comet" Gilreath, wrapped in lights, introduced the school system's new teachers, who then took the stage and danced for the crowd.
There were also songs performed by high school student Riley Anderson and middle school student Caleb Riley, as well as a performance from the high school's cheerleaders.
Superintendent Michele Taylor interviewed a dozen or so younger students, asking them what they want to be when they grow up, what they think teachers do when they're not working, and even convinced one young lady to sing a song.
There were door prizes and updates concerning the new central office being constructed on South Wall Street and a health clinic partnership that's in the works with AdventHealth Gordon.
Teachers with 25 years of service were recognized, as were this year's LAUNCH to Excellence Award winners. Those awards went to Derrick Craig, Deidra Ross, Skylar Benham, Nathan Leatherwood and Great Hughes.
Jennie Coker, school and community relations director, said the event is a great way to get people excited for the new school year.
The first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 8, and an open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 6 p.m. on all Calhoun City School campuses.