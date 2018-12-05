Calhoun City Schools held its 13th annual technology competition on Nov. 29. Two hundred and twelve students in grades 3-12 participated in this event designed to showcase students' technology skills.
Students placing first in each project category and grade division will compete at the Northwest Regional Tech Competition on Jan. 25, 2019, at Georgia Highlands College in Rome. Students advancing to regional competition are listed below:
3D Modeling:
3rd/4th Grade: Jack Theus and Colton Fisher
5th/6th Grade: Sara Elise Gallman and Stella Arnold
7th/8th Grade: Abigail Redwine and Kiara Fernandez
9th/10th Grade: Josseline Espinoza and Eduardo Escalera Medina
Animation:
3rd/4th Grade: Jacob Bateman and Abby Bateman
5th/6th Grade: Holland West
7th/8th Grade: Karson Bone and Layla Baker
11th/12th Grade: Patrick Gilreath
Audio Production:
5th/6th Grade: Houston Wilson
7th/8th Grade: Brandon Webb
11th/12th Grade: Nancy Rodriguez and Ryan Bagley
Device Modification:
3rd/4th Grade: Wes Brown
5th/6th Grade: Maggy Abernathy and Ella Strickland
7th/8th Grade: John Ross and John Henry Cox
Digital Game Design:
3rd/4th Grade: Deacon Metcalf and Grady Leatherwood
5th/6th Grade: Ethan Gibson and Dominic Tino
7th/8th Grade: Jason Thomason
Digital Photo Production:
3rd/4th Grade: Bella Webb
5th/6th Grade: Lowry Duggin
7th/8th Grade: Israel Lopez and Christopher Arnold
9th/10th Grade: Etta McDaniel and Sydney Dodd
11th/12th Grade: Shreya Patel and Aurora Lopez
Graphic Design:
3rd/4th Grade: Olivia Hall and Clara Grace Hood
5th/6th Grade: Sophia Wright and Jordan Baker
7th/8th Grade: Eric Perez and Edgar Hernandez
9th/10th Grade: Kushi B. Patel and Kushi N. Patel
11th/12th Grade: Adriana Jimenez-Ochoa
Internet Applications:
5th/6th Grade: Carson Harwell and Jake Jordan
11th/12th Grade: Kush Patel
Mobile Apps:
3rd/4th Grade: Isabella Garmon and Breagen Holcomb
5th/6th Grade: Catherine Ross and Lindsey Cox
11th/12th Grade: Alex Repp and Drew McBurnett
Multimedia Applications:
3rd/4th Grade: Aiden Lyles
5th/6th Grade: Evan Wood
Productivity Design:
5th/6th Grade: Walker Hurd
9th/10th Grade: Daisy Garcia and Erica Landry
Robotics:
3rd/4th Grade: Micah Poarch
5th/6th Grade: Max Ford and Hamp Holbert
7th/8th Grade: Gabe Prioreschi and Terry Moss
11th/12th Grade: Marvin Alarcon
Video Production:
3rd/4th Grade: Cate Rutland and Lannah Stewart
5th/6th Grade: Kaylie Holmes and Gabriella Harris
7th/8th Grade: Logan Price
9th/10th Grade: Oris Velasquez and Christian Phillips
11th/12th Grade: Maci Parker