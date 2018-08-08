Calhoun City Schools holds Back to School Assembly

Calhoun City Schools kicked off the new school year with all staff focused on building bridges to excellence. Flip Flippen, CEO and founder of the Flippen Group offered a keynote stressing the importance of relationships with students. “If you have a child’s heart, you have a child’s mind,” stated Flippen as he shared the practical strategies and tools that help teachers be successful in the classroom. CCS has trained faculty and staff on the process of engaging teachers and students in creating a culture focused on trust and collaboration which empowers students to take ownership of their learning.
More than 400 teachers, administrators, School Board and Governance Team Members and support staff members filled the Calhoun Performing Arts Center Wednesday in preparation for the 2018-2019 school year. Groups recognized included employees with more than 25 years of service, present and past teachers of the year, teachers who have earned advanced degrees and all new employees.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor highlighted many system accomplishments such as CCS being recognized as an outstanding Charter System and the increased graduation rate of 98 percent. The Jacket Junction Mobile Learning Lab was showcased as part of the assembly. CCS has earned 21 state championship titles since 2007. The past decade has seen great success in academics, arts and athletics.
Board Chair Eddie Reeves also recognized the accomplishments of Calhoun City’s Board of Education. Named as an Exemplary Board, CCS Board members stand out as leaders in the schools, community and in the state. Chair Eddie Reeves, Vice Chair Rhoda Washington, Secretary Tony Swink, David Scoggins and Andy Baxter all have impressive resumes and have years of dedicated service on local Boards and organizations.
Several students and staff members took the stage to share what makes Calhoun City Schools special. The panel included: Matthew Brookins, Brittany Anderson, Jahlaynia Winters, Campbell Govignon and Student Body President Matthew Turner. Cassey Gerry, a sophomore at the University of Georgia and 2017 CHS graduate shared an essay about the summer feeding program. The CES fourth grade chorus and faculty staff chorus performed “This is Me” and “Love Can Build a Bridge.” PreK coordinator Kelly Fuquea, K-5 complex principal Beth Holcomb and 6-12 campus principal Peter Coombe welcomed their staff and School Governance Team members in attendance. New staff members were inducted with a walk down the red carpet to start the event. Masters of Ceremonies Hayley Gilreath, Paige Britt and Donny Robertson entertained the group throughout the morning. Calhoun is ready to build bridges to excellence. #connect
Calhoun City Schools’ first day for students is Wednesday, Aug. 8.