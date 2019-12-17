At its meeting on Monday evening, the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution requesting the assistance of the Georgia Department of Education Facilities Section in crafting its new five-year local facilities plan. It must be completed by March 15, 2020.
School systems are required by the state to draft a facilities plan once every five years to provide an overview of the system's currently existing educational facilities and provide a five-year forecast of needs for the next five years. The forecast must include a description of the work as well as the estimated cost of projects like renovations and modifications, new schools, and additions to existing buildings.
The decision to request help in putting together the 2020-2025 plan was approved unanimously.
The board also approved the replacement of an HVAC unit on top of the Calhoun Middle School gym. Equipment will be purchased from Mingledorff's for $15,619. Additional costs for renting a crane and miscellaneous parts and wiring will be necessary to complete the project. CCS Facilities personnel will perform the work.