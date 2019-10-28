Calhoun City Schools has a mission statement that guides the decisions and focus of the school system in every aspect. That mission is to inspire ALL students to become lifelong learners in the pursuit of excellence.
As College and Career Ready Performance Index scores are shared across the state, Calhoun City Schools keeps the system focus on a true accountability system that is community-based and will empower students, parents and educators. The CCRPI score, an accountability system based heavily on a high-stakes standardized score, is one of many factors Calhoun City Schools examines to guide school improvement initiatives for the district.
There are many positive highlights for Calhoun City Schools when reviewing the CCRPI reports recently released for the system and the respective schools. Calhoun Elementary School continues to perform at a higher level than the state average on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI). For elementary schools, the 2019 CCRPI score is comprised of four components: Content Mastery, Closing Gaps, Progress and Readiness. All four of these are detailed in the full report. Most notable for CPES is the Progress component. CPES was 78.3 compared to state at 73.8.
Calhoun Elementary School students showed growth and improvement in all curricular areas assessed in Content Mastery: English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies. Significant progress was made with individual subgroup performance with 6 of 8 groups meeting/exceeding state targets in English Language Arts. Most notably, Students with Disabilities exceeded the set target by 8.31 points. In Science, 7 out of 8 subgroups met/exceeded specified targets with English Learners increasing their score by 13.31 points. Social Studies subgroup achievement yielded 5 of 7 groups meeting specified targets. In the area of Progress, English Learners exceeded their state target of 90% with 100% demonstrating progress towards English Language Proficiency. In Readiness, Calhoun Elementary students had a 94% attendance rate. In addition all students participated actively in studies Beyond the Core resulting in a 100% credit in the category.
Calhoun Middle and High Schools continue to grow their student performance as they strive to meet the needs of all learners. With the recent publication of CCRPI by the Georgia Department of Education, both CMS and CHS have identified areas of strength and areas for improvement as outlined below:
Calhoun Middle School made significant gains in English Language Arts content mastery, with 7 of 9 subgroups meeting their target goals. Particularly of note are both English Language Learners and Economically Disadvantaged students who made more than a 6% gain in ELA. With the professional learning focus of the middle school being that of targeting literacy needs of students, this data supports the positive practices put into place. These same practices are being implemented in all content areas this year to continue the positive growth shown in ELA, and apply that same growth to math, science and social studies. An area of focus within all content areas this past year has been applying appropriate supports for English Language Learners. This subgroup exceeded its performance target by more than 6% in all content areas, which is a tremendous accomplishment!
Progress in English Language Proficiency was also a strength of CMS, with a gain of 18.65 points across all student populations. This increase in performance can again be attributed to the professional development and application of teaching practices now being applied across all content areas.
Calhoun High School also reflected positive movement in their targeted curriculum area this past year. With the development of revised math curriculum and delivery models, CHS demonstrated a 14.02 point gain in the area of mathematics. They also demonstrated a gain in English Language Proficiency. These two areas contributed to an overall 4.2 point gain in the area of academic progress over all content areas.
School improvement plans for the FY20 academic school year reflect a response to the areas in need of improvement. Continued interventions are being applied to address the academic needs of student subgroup populations, learning from past successes and growing daily.
CHS also demonstrated continued gains in the graduation rate, rising to an overall rate of 98.06%, which is the 4th highest in the state of Georgia. This continued preparation of students for the world of college and/or career, partnered with their participation in activities and organizations that foster positive collaboration with peers and the community continues to be what sets Calhoun apart from other school districts.
Both schools have maintained a 5-star school climate rating, the highest rating possible, reflective of the safe learning environments provided by Calhoun City Schools. Parents, teachers and students all agree that Calhoun City Schools is a great place to raise our young people as we prepare them for a bright future ahead.
CCRPI data is reviewed as a part of the school improvement process throughout the school year. Calhoun City Schools continues to do what is best for students by building strong relationships and focusing on individual student needs. We appreciate the community's support as we continue to strive for excellence.