Calhoun City Schools' chief financial officer, Dee Wrisley, recently received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association and was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Wrisley was recognized for her work preparing the award-winning CAFR. The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
“The Government Finance Officers Association established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (CAFR Program) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal," said Superintendent Michele Taylor. "We are fortunate to have a Board of Education who believe in the highest standards of financial reporting. Dee Wrisley and her team do an outstanding job. Calhoun City Schools will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”
The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of over 20,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top-quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.
Reports submitted to the CAFR program are reviewed by selected members of the GFOA professional staff and the GFOA Special Review Committee (SRC), which comprises individuals with expertise in public sector financial reporting and includes financial statement preparers, independent auditors, academics, and other finance professionals. The CAFR is posted on the Calhoun City Schools' website.
Wrisley will be recognized at the September Board of Education meeting to be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Calhoun High School.