Members of the Board of Education, School Governance Teams and the Calhoun College and Career Academy Board of Directors met last week to engage in meaningful discussions about school improvement efforts.
Lynn Plunkett, retired educator and school improvement specialist with the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Charter System Foundation, reviewed Charter System governing board roles and responsibilities, charter system innovations and the advantages that charter system status provides districts with added flexibility and autonomy.
Following the annual training update, a discussion of the difference between Boards of Education and School Governance Teams was held. Communication survey results, student enrollment data and tuition fee structures were shared. Members provided feedback regarding the development of a Community Based Report Card focused on True Accountability. They identified measures of success in the areas of the Strategic Plan - "Our Students" "Our People," "Our Organization" and "Our Community."
They identified the top three traits of highly effective principals and reviewed the 2017-2018 Annual Report. School Calendar planning was discussed with SGT members weighing in on the development of the calendar based on what is best for students. Following the annual fall training, members of the System School Governance Committee continued discussions regarding training initiatives for new SGT members. They received an update on the Capturing Kids' Hearts and Lead Worthy Programs.
Committee members voted to commit Charter System funds to early learning initiatives and technology needs. The training was held in the new Board of Education building on South Wall Street and was well attended.
Members of SGT and Boards included: Mike Afdahl, Jaime Bramblett, Peter Coombe, Jennie Coker, Hayley Gilreath, Michele Taylor, Tom Griffith, Brandi Hayes, Michelle Griffith, Beth Holcomb, Kelli Kendrick, Kim Kiker, Cari Craig, Debbie King, Garrett Nudd, Monica Pierson, Eddie Reeves, Rhoda Washington, David Scoggins, Andy Baxter, Mandy Robertson, Steven Waters, Amanda Schutz, Dee Wrisley, Allison Davis, Tammy Baggett, Harris Housley, Shawn Parr, Kristen Williams, Abigail Ayers, Maria Garza, Holly Williams, Noemi Garcia, Adrian Lyles, Lauren Howard, April Witmer, Esperanza Campa, Halie Black, Francisco Campa, Adrienne Chadwich, Simone Ford, Becky Gilbert-George, Lesley Harrison, Barbara Langford, Cecelia Trejo, Traci Clements, Lynn Davis, Michael Herndon, Stephanie Jones, Karen Momon, Dawn Pruett, Erwin Rivera, Beth Vaughn, Marie Funes, Joe Joyave, Bud Owens and Jim Rosencrance.