All Calhoun City Schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday due to a chemical fire.
Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for the school system, sent out an alert just after 6:30 a.m. Friday notifying the public of the move.
The Calhoun Fire Department is still at the scene of the blaze at DHM Adhesives, 509 S. Wall St.
Joni Harbin of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce said there is a hazardous chemical fire on Wall Street near Oak Street and that officials are concerned about air quality in the downtown area. She said residents have been advised to stay in doors.
The city school transportation department is assisting with the evacuation of elderly residents in the area.
Officials say portions of downtown roads have been closed to traffic including South Wall Street from about Prater Ford to Piedmont Street, and that residents should avoid the downtown area if possible