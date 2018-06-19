Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education has a new home

Calhoun City Schools recently purchased the property known as the Walter’s Home Place on North Wall Street directly across from the Gordon County Historical Society. Plans are underway to construct a replica of the original College Street school building on the site that will serve as the school system’s central office.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor shared that the Board has been looking to acquire something centrally located between the district’s three school campuses. Moving out of the PreK building (the old Eastside School) will allow for expansion of the Junior Jacket Academy which has a waiting list. The Junior Jacket Academy provides quality preschool opportunities for two and three year olds as a tuition based program option for parents. Calhoun City Schools’ PreK Program, a part of the Georgia PreK lottery funded program, has an enrollment of approximately 200 students in nine classrooms. An additional classroom was added this past year due to an increased need for PreK services.
The two-story Board of Education office will house the following spaces and departments: Board Room, superintendent’s office, human resources, finance, curriculum & instruction, facilities & operations, communications, school nutrition, and exceptional student services.
Education SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) funds will be utilized. An official groundbreaking ceremony is planned for the fall. Calhoun City Schools is appreciative of retired educator and cross country / track coach Lynn Walter, who helped facilitate the land acquisition. His father, Dr. Robert D. Walter, moved to Calhoun in 1937 and built a house on the now vacant lot. Lynn and his sister Louise Baxley (who passed away in 2014) both served Calhoun City Schools well as dedicated employees who loved their alma mater.
The community will be invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony and opening of this new facility.