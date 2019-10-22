Calhoun City Schools will receive a $153,750 grant from the Department of Justice to address school violence, announced United States Attorney Byung J. Pak of the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday.
The money is part of a package of $85.3 million in grants the DoJ awarded to schools across the country. Calhoun's school system is one of just six agencies in Georgia that were awarded funding.
“Children are precious gifts and deserve to be safe while they are in school,” said Pak. “These grants will provide the resources necessary for enhanced training as well as assistance with developing technology to expedite emergency notifications.”
The grants award more than $1,050,873 in funding to prevent violence in schools to the Meriwether County Board of Education, Fulton County Board of Education, and Calhoun City School District. In addition, the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council received $999,554, and the Pelham City Board of Education received $63,000 and Chattahoochee County's school district police received $463,235.
Calhoun's grant falls under the COPS' School Violence and Prevention Program.
For a second year, COPS provided funding to improve school safety through violence prevention. This year, COPS awarded about $32.5 million to 103 school and school districts. These funds will provide K-12, primary and secondary schools up to 75% funding for the following school safety measures:
- Coordination with law enforcement;
- Training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence against others and themselves;
- Metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures;
- Technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency;
- Any other measure that the COPS Office determines may provide a significant improvement in security.
For more details about these individual award programs, as well as listings of individual 2019 awardees, visit https://go.usa.gov/xVJuV.