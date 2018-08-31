Calhoun City Schools attends Grand Opening for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center

Calhoun City Schools is proud to be a premier partner with Forsyth County Schools to allow all 6th and 8th grade students the opportunity to explore the Junior Achievement Discovery Center, which held its grand opening ton Thursday, Aug. 24, 2018. The Mike and Lynn Cottrell JA Discovery Center is an immersive 25,000 square foot facility located on the campus of the Alliance Academy of Innovation, a Forsyth County School. In partnership with local school and business communities, JA BizTown and JA Finance Park will serve more than 15,000 local students annually, empowering them with the knowledge, capacity and motivation to thrive.
College and Career Programs Director Dr. Brandi Hayes, Assistant Principals Casey Parker, Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun Middle/High School Principal Dr. Peter Coombe and Assistant Principal Jaime Garrett attended the celebration.