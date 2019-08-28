Calhoun City Schools announced the five teachers of the year on Wednesday for each school level after the winners were celebrated Tuesday afternoon at their respective schools.
The winners are Ben Riley at Calhoun High School; Barbara Langford at Calhoun Middle School; Leigh Ann Hayward at Calhoun Elementary School; Mandy Robertson at Calhoun Primary School; and Katie Duggin at Calhoun PreK.
Jennie Coker, school and community relations director, said the teachers were nominated and then voted on by their peers. The schools winners are now eligible for system's teacher of the year award, which will be announced before the Calhoun High School homecoming game on Sept. 27.
The following is additional information about the school-level teachers of the year provided by the school.
Riley named Calhoun High School 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year
Calhoun High School is excited to announce that Ben Riley has been selected as their 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Riley currently serves as a Moderate/Severe/Profound Special Education teacher at CHS and also serves as lead teacher for the ESS department. He holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications with an emphasis in audio and video production from Lee University.
Before becoming a certified teacher, Riley worked as a substitute teacher and special education bus driver for Calhoun City Schools. In 2009, he received his teacher certification through the GATAPP program and began teaching at Calhoun High School. In addition to his role as a teacher at CHS, Riley works closely with the theater arts program, providing direction in lighting, sound and technical design, which garnered him a Schuler nomination in 2019 for CHS’s production of "Peter Pan." Riley is an accomplished pianist and performer and currently serves as a Worship and Music Pastor at Calhoun Community Church.
One of his peers stated, “Ben is a great, quiet leader who does so much! Above and beyond doesn't cover it. Mr. Riley gives a million percent to students both in his classroom and in the drama department. He goes above and beyond in wearing multiple hats at the Campus.”
Langford named Calhoun Middle School 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year
Calhoun Middle School is proud to announce that Barbara Langford has been selected as their 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Langford is currently in her 15th year at Calhoun Middle School where she serves as a 6th-grade social studies teacher. Langford holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in Middle Grades Reading and Social Sciences. Langford also completed graduate work at Georgia State University and Simmons College.
Before moving to Gordon County, Barbara taught school in Cobb County, Puerto Rico, Argentina and Boston.
One of her peers stated, “Barbara Langford has a heart for ALL of her students. She truly captures students' hearts through her ability to give love to each and every student in her classroom. She not only knows her curriculum, but she has traveled around the world and can extend her knowledge to her students. She teaches them to be better people, not just better students. She is a relationship leader and always has the needs and interests of her students at heart. Her calm demeanor and spirit work to make new 6th graders comfortable as they transition to the middle school. It is a testament to her lasting impact that she has been nominated in the past as a STAR teacher by a graduating senior as a teacher that made a lasting impact. Barbara is one in a million!”
Hayward named Calhoun Elementary School 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year
Calhoun Elementary School is excited to announce that Leigh Ann Hayward has been selected as their 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Hayward is currently in her 12th year in the education profession where she teaches 3rd grade.
Hayward began her career teaching at Belwood Elementary School and Sonoraville Elementary School before moving to Calhoun Elementary School. She received a bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University and a master’s degree from Liberty University.
Hayward is known for her forward-thinking and innovative use of technology in the classroom. She has her math endorsement and is Google certified. She continues to assist peers in instructional technology and math planning. Hayward currently serves on the Coulter Hampton Foundation board and is always willing to serve her students and community.
One of her peers stated, “Leigh Ann goes above and beyond when it comes to her students and her colleagues. She dedicates hours a week of her personal time to write, accommodate, and teach other colleagues about the math plans and best practices. She loves her students fiercely and goes out of her way to ensure their safety, health, emotional, and of course, academic needs are met.”
Robertson named Calhoun Primary School 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year
Calhoun Primary School is proud to announce that Mandy Robertson has been selected as their 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Robertson is currently in her 11th year in the education profession where she teaches chorus at CPS. Her responsibilities include teaching music to students in kindergarten through 2nd grade and working with the Jacket Stinger Singers.
Robertson is a graduate of Georgia College and State University and began her teaching career in 2008 with Gwinnett County Schools. She made the move to Calhoun Primary School in 2011 and has impacted the lives of students since her arrival. She continually exemplifies excellence in the arts through Kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd-grade musical performances and continues to develop creative ways to instill a love of learning in her students. Robertson also teaches voice and piano lessons in the community. Her passion for music and love for students is evident as she always has a smile on her face and a willingness to help others.
One of her peers stated, “Mrs. Robertson goes above and beyond her duties as a music teacher. She is enthusiastic when delivering her lessons and during her morning and afternoon duties. She is truly a leader.
Duggin named Calhoun PreK 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year
Calhoun PreK is honored to announce Katie Duggin as the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. Duggin is in her 4th year as the Yellow Duck Lead Teacher. She taught PreK for 4 years in Tennessee before moving to Georgia.
Duggin demonstrates her love for PreK students every day by providing a warm inviting classroom where students learn through developmentally appropriate fun activities. She received her bachelor's degree and master's degree from the University of Tennessee in Early Childhood Education.
One of her peers stated, "Katie is the perfect example of what a pre-k teacher should be. With her nurturing spirit, she brings kindness and grace to her class every day. She is truly a blessing to all of the students and staff in our school."
Katie is married to Jason Duggin and they have two sons, Lowry and Henry, who both attend Calhoun City Schools. Calhoun
The Teacher of the Year is sponsored by Vargo Orthodontics and we appreciate their support as we recognize our outstanding teachers!