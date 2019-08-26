Calhoun City Schools was recently made aware of a data security incident related to their AIMSweb 1.0 product by an unauthorized third party. The district is one of 13,000 Pearson clients affected by this incident, which occurred in November 2018.
According to Pearson, the affected data was limited to the first name, last name and, in some cases, date of birth, GTID number and email addresses of students, as well as the first name, last name and potentially the email addresses of staff. No grade or assessment information was affected in this incident, and the AIMSweb 1.0 platform does not contain Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information.
Although Pearson has provided no evidence that any data was misused, out of an abundance of caution, the city school district district wants to make parents and staff are aware of this incident. The impacted individuals potentially include students who were enrolled in grades K-5 between 2005-2018 and any employee who worked with AIMSweb 1.0 during that same timeframe. As a precautionary measure, Pearson is offering a year of free identity monitoring protection free of charge to any student or adult whose information was affected.
As a school district, we take very seriously the security of all student, family and staff data. Only the most limited data is provided to vendors for required services. Contracts with outside vendors are closely vetted to ensure measures are in place at all times to safeguard that data. Pearson Clinical Assessment has worked with cybersecurity experts to evaluate the incident and assured us that changes have been implemented to prevent this from happening again with their product.
Any questions should be directed to Pearson Clinical Assessment at 866-883-3309 or email aimsweb1request@pearson.com.