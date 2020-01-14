The Calhoun City Council on Monday evening let three requests from two local business partners related to their proposal for an electronic billboard die without a vote.
The requests from Bruce Stock and Mitch Frix dealt with a patch of land they own at 1060 Red Bud Road. The pair were asking for a front right-of-way setback variance from the required 100 feet to 50 feet, a setback variance from the required 500 feet to 80 feet regarding distance to residential property, and a height variance from 25 feet to 15 meet.
Frix and Stock both spoke to council members regarding their plan to build an electronic billboard. The sign would have been near the Interstate 75 exit onto Red Bud Road, next to an apartment building.
Debra Walker, who was representing the owners of the apartment building, said residents were concerned about how close to the building and how bright the sign would be at night.
Ultimately the council made no motions regarding the three requests, effectively allowing each to die.
In other business the council:
- Approved an annexation and zoning request of R1-B for 1.40 acres, at a location of Cherry Hill Drive and Peters Street (parcels GC27-010 and GC27-011) by Eric Worley.
- Approved a of a rear setback variance request of 10 feet, varying from 20 feet to 10 feet, at a location of 116 McConnell Road (parcel C11-040) to construct a 1,150 square foot home, by the Housing Authority of the City of Calhoun.
- Approved an annexation and zoning request of C-2 for 0.746 acres at a location of GC36-120A (North Wall Street) by Fernandez Investments LLC, as well as a a zoning change request of R-2 to C-2 for 1.698 acres at a location of C21-015, C35-088, C35-106 (corner of North Wall Street and Henderson Bend) by the same company.
- Conducted a first reading of an ordinance to amend, strike or change certain sections of Part II – Code of Ordinances, Chapter 54 – Floods, Article II – Flood Damage Prevention; to amend certain other provisions of Chapter 54 to adopt certain standard codes as recommended by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. This item will be eligible for public hearing Jan. 27.
- Conducted a first reading of a liquor pouring license for Estela's Taqueria, 802 N. Wall St. The public hearing is set for Feb. 10.
- Approved a request from the Public Works Department to surplus and sale a list of items, including mowers, weed eaters, a vehicle, among others.
- Submitted a Fiscal Year 2019 financial audit.
- Approved the budget calendar for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
- Approved a resolution to adopt an increase in freeport exemptions beginning next year.
- Approved street closures related to the annual Relay for Life and BBQ, Boogie and Blues events, as well as a Georgia Tech Bicycle Race in downtown Calhoun, all scheduled for later this year.
- Approved a temporary outdoor alcohol permit for Wall Street Catering Company in relation to the BBQ and blues event.
- Approved the reappointment of Jim Mathews to the board of directors for the Development Authority of Gordon County.
- Approved a police department request to purchase to speed detection signs and two cases of 9MM ammunition.
- Voted George Crowley as Mayor Pro Tem for 2020.