The Calhoun City Council voted Monday evening to approve a consultant agreement with EXP U.S. Services Inc. to provide paving evaluation services for the city's Public Works Department.
Acting City Administrator Paul Worley explained that the agreement will allow the company to collect video and photos of all 108 miles of city roads using technology and equipment the city doesn't have access to, which will allow the public works department to better evaluate where they need to focus their road repair efforts.
Council member George Crowley said he recently attended an event that addressed the need for municipalities to find ways to identify potential problems and address them before they become actual problems, so he was glad to see the city taking such action.
In unrelated action, the council also approved a request from the Georgia Department of Transportation and CSX Transportation to commit to sidewalk and roadway improvements near railroad crossings. CSX will be replacing signaling at some locations in the city. The council agreed to the request with a $25,000 cap, pending third-party a completed evaluation of the project.
In other action, the council:
- Approved a ordinance amendment related to the prevention of flood damage. The change was described as minor and recommended by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
- Conducted a second reading of a liquor pouring request from Estela's Taqueria, 802 N. Wall St. The public hearing has been set for Feb. 10.
- Conducted a first reading of a zoning change request from R-2 to C-2 for 2.53 acres, at a location of CG42B-104 (Mauldin Road), by Ken Jones II. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for March 5 and the public hearing is scheduled for March 9.
- Conducted a first reading of an ordinance to adopt the Design Guidelines and Standards: Primary Connectors/Corridors & Gateways of March 2018 formally as part of the zoning code provisions, Part 2, Appendix A. The ordinance is eligible for a public hearing on Feb. 24.
- Approved a managed change request for Love's Travel Stop #735.
- Approved a request from the Recreation Department to surplus a 2004 Ford F-150. The vehicle will be sold on Govdeals.com.
- Went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken.