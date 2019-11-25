The Calhoun City Council conducted the first reading Monday night of a request for a manufacturing/brewing license from Andrew Tierce, one of the founders of the Freight and Rail Brewing Company taking shape on South Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun.
Tierce told the Calhoun Times recently that the new business has already been granted its federal license and that local approval is required before state authorities will come in and inspect the setup in order to grant their approval as well.
Tierce was hoping to open the brewery in time for the holidays but now he's thinking it will likely be early in the new year before the state finalizes their process, and Freight and Rail can't start brewing until all the licenses have been granted. With 12 taps behind the bar, the company will offer a wide variety of locally crafted beers.
The second reading and public hearing for the local brewing license will take place during the city council's Dec. 9 meeting.
In other business, the Calhoun City Council:
- Heard a second reading of an ordinance amendment regarding the state Department of Community Affair's new Georgia State Minimum Standard Building Codes. The changes will bring the city into alignment with new state amendments that take effect on Jan. 1. A public hearing will be conducted Dec. 9.
- Heard a second reading of two ordinances to amend sections of local code related to electrical pole attachments and wireless facilities and antennas. The move is related to access to public property required by wireless companies as they expand 5G service. A public hearing will be conducted Dec. 9.
- Heard a second reading of a beer and wine license request from Murad Ali for the Calhoun Chevron at 1531 Dews pond Road N.E. A public hearing will be conducted Dec. 9.
- Heard a first reading of a beer, wine and distilled spirits license request from Tejashkumar Patel for Warehouse Liquor on West Line Street. The move is required following an ownership change at the business. A public hearing will be conducted Dec. 16.
- Approved a motion to allow Mayor Jimmy Palmer to sign the Statewide Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement. The move renews the agreement through March 1, 2024.
- Appointed Miranda Bentley, owner of Cotton and Twine, to fulfill the unexpired term of Matt Robbins on the Downtown Development Authority Board. The term expires on June 30, 2020.
- Approved a manager change request for Check into Cash, located at 136 W. Belmont Drive.
- Approved multiple alcohol pouring and package license renewal requests, pawn license renewal requests and taxi license renewal requests.
Palmer announced during the meeting that city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.