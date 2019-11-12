The Calhoun City Council voted Monday evening to approve a zoning change request and a sign variance request for 250 Johnson Lake Road from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., the company looking to build a Buc-ee’s fuel center at that location.
The zoning move changes 22.28 acres from industrial to commercial, while the sign variance approval will allow the company to build signs both on the building and on a pole that are bigger than the city typically allows.
Council member Vickie Palazzolo said the Zoning Advisory Board signed off on both requests before the city council voted to approve. She also said the developers intend to close on the property this week.
In other business, the city council:
♦ Approved the annexation and zoning request for five parcels at 1000, 1002 and 1004 S. Wall St. and 129 and 179 Kelly Court by Bryan Wright. Palazzolo said that Wright intends to make the buildings there available for office space.
♦ Approved a residential zoning request of .45 acres at 196 Davis Drive by Marcos Sanchez.
♦ Approved a resolution authorizing the Athens Housing Authority to issue notes to Calhoun Gardens Preservation Limited Partnership. The money will be used to make improvements to the residential rental housing community at 110 Richardson Road.
♦ Heard a first reading of an ordinance amendment regarding the Department of Community Affairs new Georgia State Minimum Standard Building Codes with new Georgia State Amendments which will become mandatory Jan. 1. The ordinance amendment will be available for public hearing on Dec. 9.
♦ Heard first readings of ordinances to amend policy regarding electrical pole attachments and wireless facilities and antennas.
♦ Heard a first reading of a beer and wine license request for a store at 1531 Dews Pond Road.
♦ Approved a request from the Calhoun Police Department to surplus a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria.
♦ Approved a bid award for the Peters Street Phase II paving project. The $2 million work is a Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax project.
♦ Approved a slew of alcohol pouring and package license renewals.
♦ Proclaimed Nov. 8 as Dad Frank S. Land Day in Calhoun.♦
♦ Announcing that city offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.