Despite a light drizzle and chilly temperatures, residents lined the streets of Wall Street last week for the annual Calhoun Christmas Parade of Lights.
Representatives of the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Association, Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Calhoun Downtown Development Authority formed a Calhoun Christmas Parade Committee, and the committee handed out awards to the following floats:
Most Musical - Gordon Central Performing Arts
Best Use of Lights - City Ballet
Best Religious - Hopewell Baptist Church
Best Use of Parade Theme - Crane Eater Community Church
Most Spirited - Pack 22
Best Overall - Red Bud Elementary School