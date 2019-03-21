Despite detrimental weather threatening the timeline of production, Calhoun City School’s construction of the new Central Office building is still on schedule to be completed by the summer, as per the original plan.
Calhoun City Schools had been trying for years to start building a new Board of Education Central Office facility, and plans were officially solidified on Nov. 17 with a ground breaking on South Wall Street across from the Gordon Historical Society, where the new office will be located.
In early November, the board approved a $2.6 million construction bid from Momon Construction, and since the ground breaking, Momon employees have been working on getting the framing finished and working consistently despite the rainy weather.
Jim Lay, a retired educator from Calhoun City Schools who served as curriculum director, commented at the groundbreaking about how 116 years ago, the citizens of Calhoun gathered on College Street to break ground for the newly established CCS building, paralleling the historical gathering to the November event. Lay said the significance of the new central office currently being built is its mimicry of history and respect for the past of CCS.
Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor said the district is excited to echo the architectural elements of the original College Street School, which was established in 1902.
“In the design for the new central office, the front entrance will resemble College Street School, complete with a bell tower,” Taylor said.
District administrators and architects made this design element a primary focus for the new 10,000 square foot facility.
Now, almost four months after the groundbreaking, Momon has made visible progress on construction, and even though recent rain and thunderstorms have slowed down building, the Central Office is still on schedule to open this summer, according to Taylor.
When completed, the building will house a board room, community meeting spaces, conference rooms and the following departments: curriculum, human resources, finance, technology, facilities, school nutrition and student support services.
“While we will miss co-habitating with the pre-K program, this will allow us to make the pre-K center safer and more conducive to student learning needs,” Taylor said. “It’s been great for a season but we really need to consider how sharing these spaces presented safety concerns.”
Taylor said the new central office will provide space for more effective staff and community communication, interaction and support. She said the district’s administrative staff sometimes laugh about how they have to step over sleeping toddlers during nap time to get to some of their offices and whisper during meetings. Taylor, along with staff in other departments, is glad to be moving to the new building following the completion of construction.
Once the building has been finalized, a community open house will occur this summer for community members, students, families and staff to be able to experience the new central office facility.