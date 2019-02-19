Calhoun Primary and Elementary School were pleased to host the eighth annual Math Mania Competition on Feb. 13.

The top 25 students in grades first through fifth were selected to compete in Math Mania based on MAP math scores.  Competitors worked with math coaches after school to prepare for the competition.

Individual rounds took place in classrooms on Feb. 12 with the team competitions commencing Feb. 13 for primary and elementary participants.  Students were divided into teams and were given 20 minutes to solve multiple-step math problems. 

We are very proud of all of the competitors and congratulate the Math Mania winners for continuing the tradition of excellence.

Individual winners

First grade

First — Ella Reese Hughey

Second —  Landon Gray

Third — Jayden Rameris

Second grade

First — Ben Jordan

Second — Molly Walraven

Third — Andy Jaramillo

Third grade

First — Henry Duggin

Second — Lilly Hayward

Third — Addison White

Fourth grade

First — Cate Rutland

Second — Annie Eikman

Third — Bella Garmon 

Fifth grade

First — Hunter White

Second — Noah Schutz

Third — Tyler Robinson

Team Winners

First grade

Xander Saenz

Carter Jones

Cate Ruddell

Mohamed Herrek

Second grade

Jax Sumner

Kade Locklear

Rylan Everett

Landon Serritt

Jackson Hurd

Sara Pass

Third grade

Teegan Goeden

Alajondro Mendez

Caden Putnam

Anthony Alvarez

Brayden Webb

Fourth grade

Emma Mullins

Aidan Lyles

Annie Eikman

Zelphia Avery

MacKenzie McBride

Fifth grade

Tyler Robinson

Beau Kelly

Paxton Owens

Isaiah Marroquin

Selinne Martinez Cardoza