Calhoun Primary and Elementary School were pleased to host the eighth annual Math Mania Competition on Feb. 13.
The top 25 students in grades first through fifth were selected to compete in Math Mania based on MAP math scores. Competitors worked with math coaches after school to prepare for the competition.
Individual rounds took place in classrooms on Feb. 12 with the team competitions commencing Feb. 13 for primary and elementary participants. Students were divided into teams and were given 20 minutes to solve multiple-step math problems.
We are very proud of all of the competitors and congratulate the Math Mania winners for continuing the tradition of excellence.
Individual winners
First grade
First — Ella Reese Hughey
Second — Landon Gray
Third — Jayden Rameris
Second grade
First — Ben Jordan
Second — Molly Walraven
Third — Andy Jaramillo
Third grade
First — Henry Duggin
Second — Lilly Hayward
Third — Addison White
Fourth grade
First — Cate Rutland
Second — Annie Eikman
Third — Bella Garmon
Fifth grade
First — Hunter White
Second — Noah Schutz
Third — Tyler Robinson
Team Winners
First grade
Xander Saenz
Carter Jones
Cate Ruddell
Mohamed Herrek
Second grade
Jax Sumner
Kade Locklear
Rylan Everett
Landon Serritt
Jackson Hurd
Sara Pass
Third grade
Teegan Goeden
Alajondro Mendez
Caden Putnam
Anthony Alvarez
Brayden Webb
Fourth grade
Emma Mullins
Aidan Lyles
Annie Eikman
Zelphia Avery
MacKenzie McBride
Fifth grade
Tyler Robinson
Beau Kelly
Paxton Owens
Isaiah Marroquin
Selinne Martinez Cardoza