Calhoun College and Career Academy was one of many schools across the state to celebrate Tuesday as Georgia Future Educators Signing Day.
Sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, the signing day was an opportunity to recognize graduating seniors for their commitment to the field of education.
According to research, 60 percent of teachers work within 20 miles of where they went to high school. However, only 5 percent of students indicated on the ACT that they plan to pursue a career in education. The signing day event serves as a catalyst to spark conversations with students about the benefits and rewards of becoming an educator and to emphasize the positive highlights of the education profession.
At the event, Brandi Hayes, director of College and Career Programs, welcomed guests and introduced the future educators. Lynn Davis, Calhoun College and Career Academy education teacher, as well as, Kelly Fuquea, Calhoun City Schools pre-K director and dual enrollment education instructor, emphasized how proud they were of each student for their education-related career goals.
At the event, 14 Calhoun seniors signed letters of commitment saying they will devote their studies after graduation to pursuing a career in education. The students were Jocelyn Cisneros, Ashlyn Cochran, Kacee Cochran, Chloe Fitch, Valery Florian, Kimberly Gonzalez, Kate Green, Ivy Heifner, Mari Morales, Valeria Oriol, Annabelle Roper, Lesly Simon, Jada Wood and Mallory Young.