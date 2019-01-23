Calhoun CCA hosts state boards testing for CNAs

Calhoun College and Career Academy held Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) state boards testing onsite for the first time ever in January.
The school applied to be a state testing center and was approved in May 2018. The fall semester 2018 group of dual-enrolled CNA students were the first to test on campus.
At the present time, dual-enrolled Sonoraville and Gordon Central High students will also be testing at Calhoun High School.
Calhoun College and Career Academy partnered with Chattahoochee Technical College to allow qualified students to participate in the CNA program. At Calhoun, the CNA course is taught by adjunct Chattahoochee faculty member Lisha Nichelson, who also serves as the school nurse for the Calhoun Middle and High School Campus.
The CNA program also allows students to take medical terminology and diet and nutrition, which allows the high school students to earn dual college and high school credits.
The CCCA students who took and passed the state boards, which includes both a written and skills testing sections, include Maison Ray, Jeremy Register, Brandon Arriaga, Heidi Guerrero, Estefany Garduno and Gracie Schubert.
“We are very proud of these students and Nichelson for all their hard work this year,” said Brandi Hayes, the director of college and career programs for Calhoun City Schools. “The extremely high pass rate for the state boards is excellent and demonstrates that these students are ready to move forward for college and career success.”