Staff reports
Both the Calhoun boys and girls soccer teams picked up wins against LFO on Tuesday, as they opened region play.
The boys earned a 6-1 win, led by a hat-trick performance from Brandon Barrios, who also had an assist. With the Jackets offense on full display, Edward Soto added two goals and two assists while Chris DeLeon knocked in the last goal of the night and also had an assist. Irvin Campos got in the action with an assist, as well. Goalie Eduardo Fajardo recorded one save in the win.
The Calhoun boys were set to take on East Paulding at home on Thursday night. They will then host Baylor at home Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by Thursday’s match against Ringgold at 5 p.m.
The Lady Jackets also had a dominating 3-0 performance against LFO, bringing their record up to 5-1. Hanna Dimeler provided all the scoring, recording a hat trick in the first half. Recording assists on Dimeler’s goals were Ashlyn Brzozski and Jenna Santori.
“Hannah is solid presence up front for us and is our leading scorer with 7 goals through 5 games this year,” said head coach Taylor Sumrall. “She is more than just a scorer and is focused on her team more than just her goal count. She leads the team in assists as well as pressuring the defense into turnovers allowing our girls to have more possession throughout the game.”
The defense carried Calhoun through the second half on their way to a shutout. Sumrall said part of the focus Tuesday was for the girls to play as a single unit, utilizing communication during play.
“We started off a little slow but kept encouraging each other and finally turned it around,” Sumrall said. “Everyone on the team does of great job of playing with each other as a team doing what’s best for the team not just themselves.”
The coach still wants to see the girls put together a complete game, avoiding lapses in intensity during periods of the game.
“We have our times when we are on a roll and control possession and get off quality shots but there are also times we get a little lazy and slack off,” he said. “This game was no different. We started slow then controlled the 2nd part of the 1st half. Then fell back off during the 2nd half. So that is something we need to work on is playing a whole game.”
The Lady Jackets also took on East Paulding on Thursday night at home. Next week, the girls head to Northwest Whitfield for a JV/Varsity doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. Then they will have another region game at home against Ringgold at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Calhoun JV boys soccer team was also in action on Tuesday. They came away with a 2-2 tie against Southeast Whitfield, after an own goal by Southeast as time expired pulled the score even.
Mikey Lopez scored for Calhoun in the first half off an assist from Julian Santiago. Carlos Orozco had three saves in goal.
The JV boys will play in the Chattooga Tournament on Saturday, and then face Baylor at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a home game.