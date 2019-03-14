A day after falling to non-region opponent Baylor, the Calhoun boys soccer team took down Ringgold 4-0 on Wednesday, with goals from four different players.
Brandon Barrios, Homie Huitanda, Ricardo Mejia and Junior Navarro each had goals in the win. Barrios and Huitanda each added one assist to their performance with Mario Marroquin also assisting on a goal.
The Jackets had tag-team effort in goal, with Eduardo Fajardo and Jame Vo each protecting the net Wednesday night for the shutout.
Calhoun is now 2-0 in region. Up next is Murray County, set for next Tuesday at home.
In their game against Baylor earlier this week, the lone goal scorer for the Calhoun boys was Irvin Campos. Fajardo had five saves in goal in the loss.
In action last week, the Calhoun boys tied East Paulding 1-1. Campos had a goal in that game as well, scoring on a penalty kick.
Lady Jackets
As the boys did, the Lady Jacket soccer team followed up a Tuesday night loss with a win over Ringgold on Wednesday.
The girls improved their region record with a dominant 7-0 win. Mari Morales and Emily Sorry each had two goals in the offensive outburst, which was complimented by goals from Melany Sanchez, Jenna Santori and Hannah Dimeler.
Jenna Santori assisted on three goals, and Laurel Putnam, Mari Morales, Ashlyn Brzozski and Karimar Ramos each had one assist.
The Lady Jackets will go on the road against Murray County next Tuesday before returning home for big region bout with Sonoraville.
Before getting back in the win column Wednesday, the girls lost 6-1 in a game at Northwest Whitfield, a non-region foe.
Scoring for Calhoun was Melany Sanchez with an assist from Mari Morales.
Last week, the Lady Jackets matched up with a tough Class 5A opponent in East Paulding and came with a 2-1 victory.
The tightly-contested game saw Hannah Dimeler score both goals for the Lady Jackets. Mari Morales and Emily Sorrow both contributed assists.
The Calhoun defense held a very tough East Paulding team to only one goal, which came late in the second frame.
JV boys
The JV boys soccer team took down Baylor by a 2-0 score.
Scoring for Calhoun was Mikey Lopez and Angel Villalobos, with both assists coming from Julian Santiago.
Carlos Orozco was in net and held the Baylor team scoreless.