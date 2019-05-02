The calendar turning from April to May has not been kind to Gordon County varsity soccer as the Calhoun boys and Gordon Central girls both fell at the respective No. 1 seeds in the second round of the GHSA soccer state playoffs.
In Atlanta, the Westminster Wildcats defeated the Calhoun Yellow Jackets by the score of 3-0. The win propels Westminster to the quarterfinals where they will face Islands High School (Savannah) next week. For the Jackets, the 2019 season has come to an end. Calhoun's final record for the year is 9-8-2, with a 6-2 region record.
In Blairsville, the Union County Lady Panthers defeated the Gordon Central Lady Warriors 5-0. The Lady Warriors' historic 2019 season is officially over. This year marked the first time in program history that the Lady Warriors advanced beyond the opening round of the state playoffs.