Qualifying for the Calhoun Board of Education begins next Monday, but one current school board member has already announced his plans to retire, while another has said he'll seek reelection.
Qualifying for school board posts 4 and 5 will run Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m. The qualifying fee is $1, and candidates must fill out the qualifying packet and turn it in at City Hall during that time period. The general election will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
On Monday, the school system announced that Tony Swink, the board of education's longest tenured member, has decided to retire and won't seek reelection. Additionally, BOE Chairman Eddie Reeves announced he will run as the incumbent for post 4.
Swink provided the following statement about his decision to retire:
"After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election this year to the City of Calhoun Board of Education. I am thrilled to have been a small part of this system for 15 years; 3 ¾ terms. I am so thankful for the love that is poured out daily by our administrators, teachers and staff that continue to impact every student’s life. I have learned far more from these students and educators than I would ever dream of imparting to them. I am extremely thankful for the community’s support that has allowed us to upgrade our facilities, making them safer and more conducive for learning.
"I am extremely proud of the dramatic improvements in graduation rate as well as all the achievements in academics, arts, and athletics that have been driven by our great students, teachers, administrators and coaches over the years. I have had the honor of working with three great superintendents; Ms. Judy Neal, Dr. Mike Davis, and Dr. Michele Taylor. All of them have had a positive impact on me, my family, and our system. Dr. Taylor is hands down the best superintendent in the state, if not the nation. She is a true visionary and along with my fellow members of the Board of Education (who are a lot smarter than I am), the school system will continue to prosper for generations to come. I am extremely grateful to this community for allowing me to serve.
"If I were to be asked what characteristics and qualities I would look for in the individual to take this post, first and foremost, I would say faith; someone who seeks wisdom and guidance from scripture, someone who will intentionally pray for the health, wellness, safety and decision making of our students, educators and community. Also, someone who does not carry a personal agenda and who will make and support decisions that have all of our children’s best interests in mind.”
Superintendent Michelle Taylor praised Swink's work on the school board, lauding the extra effort he put in, as well as the leadership he provided.
"Tony is a true servant leader who always put the interests of our students first. He was always prepared and sought clarity before meetings if necessary so that he was well informed. It was common for Tony to contact me prior to a meeting if additional information was needed so that our administrative team could gather this for the entire board," Taylor said.
She also noted Swink's years of service in officer positions, as well as the training sessions and conferences he regularly attended, and his willingness to represent Calhoun as a spokesman for the board.
"He rarely missed a meeting and when he did, it was unavoidable. While many would characterize Tony as soft-spoken, those that worked with him would say, when Tony speaks, you listen because you know what he has to say is important, credible and with great intention," Taylor said. "He was visible and active as a leader of the Calhoun community and he will be missed tremendously.”
Reeves, who works at Starr-Mathews Agency as a human resources and benefits consultant, is the current chairman of the board of education. He is a past chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County and Leadership Georgia. He also is a past president of the United Way of Calhoun/Gordon County. In addition to his service on the city school board, he has served as chairman of the Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors.