Following recognition of Calhoun City Schools’ staff members of the year at the Calhoun Board of Education meeting on Monday, ESPLOST funds were reported to have grown and the board decided to buy new nutritional equipment for the Primary and Elementary School Complex.
Kayren “Kaka” Vinson, of the Primary and Elementary School Complex, and Missy Glaze, of the Middle and High School Campus, were both recognized at Monday’s board meeting as recipients of the Staff Member of the Year Award. The principals of both schools were present to share a few words of gratitude.
“The world has Prince and Elvis and Madonna and Cher, we only have one person that’s known by their first name and that is Ms. Kaka,” Calhoun Primary and Elementary School Principal Beth Holcomb said. “When I started with Calhoun City Schools nine years ago, within a couple of days, she came to welcome me and I feel like we have been close ever since that moment. She is the hub of our building. She spends all day making sure our children have the best school we can have.”
Holcomb had nothing but kind words to say about the primary school receptionist, laughing when others commented how some students thought Ms. Kaka was the Complex principal.
Middle and High School Principal Peter Coombe also had a few words to say about Glaze, the high school information specialist on the administrative team.
“Missy Glaze is my administrative assistant but she is the face of our front office,” Coombe said. “More than anything else, she is one of the first warm faces and smiles all of our kids and parents see as soon as they come in.”
Both principals spoke very highly of the recognized staff members, and Superintendent Michele Taylor was also glad to be recognizing these women, who were each selected by their peers for this acknowledgement.
“Both of these ladies do an outstanding job,” said Taylor. “We are blessed to have their leadership.”
In addition, according to a report provided by Chief Financial Officer Dee Wrisley, ESPLOST – the 1 cent education special purpose, local option sales tax – collections for November 2018 totaled $297,075 compared to $250,446 in November 2017. With almost half of the fiscal year complete, Wrisley also said the schools have spent 39 percent of their general fund budget and received 34 percent of budgeted revenues.
Calhoun Schools will also be purchasing new nutrition equipment for the kitchens at the Primary and Elementary School Complex. The board approved to buy a new steamer, which is priced at $13,082, and two gas convention ovens priced at $13,484.