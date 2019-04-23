The Calhoun Board of Education recognized the district’s school resource officers for drawing attention to a student who was in “distress,” a situation that Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said could have been fatal.
During Monday’s board of education meeting, Pyle awarded officers Mark Waycaster and Adam Kilgore certifications and life-saving bars to wear on their uniform. Through their positions with the school system as resource officers, both helped save a student’s life and get them into a better living situation.
Waycaster and Kilgore have worked as resource officers for Calhoun City Schools since Pyle became chief around nine months ago. They monitor the schools on a daily basis and aim to provide a safe atmosphere for students to learn.
In January, Waycaster – who works at the Calhoun Middle and High School Campus – took notice of a particular student after teachers and counselors had brought a situation to his attention. Waycaster began investigating, and according to Pyle, at first glance, it didn’t seem to be too threatening.
The student was wheelchair-bound and had special needs, and Pyle said instead of assuming the situation fell under a category of a special condition, Waycaster dug deeper, bringing in Kilgore and Pyle to help with the case.
After contacting local agencies, the officers were able to locate the student’s home. Pyle said after visiting the house, it was “obvious the kid wasn’t being taken care of,” reporting that he didn’t have regular access to water or food, slept in his wheelchair a majority of the time and was being mistreated by caregivers.
Everyone in the house was arrested for child neglect as well as possession of drugs, Pyle said.
“The child was in such distress and neglect at home that he was admitted to Gordon hospital and within three days, within 72 hours, he gained 14 pounds,” Pyle said.
The police chief said neither the student nor his siblings are still in that home, which Pyle considered a silver lining to an unfortunate situation. The student that sparked the investigation is at a facility in Macon, Pyle said, and since January has almost doubled his original body weight, growing stronger with time.
“This might not seem like the typical life-saving issue,” Pyle said. “But I promise you, unfortunately, I would have been speaking at a funeral instead of here today. I truly believe that.”
Beth Holcomb, the principal of the Complex, said having Kilgore in their buildings has changed the environment of the school and provided a safer atmosphere for students to learn.
“That child they saved was a student when I was a counselor in elementary school that I had dealt with numerous times with the same family,” said Middle and High School Campus Principal Peter Coombe, expressing that changes he tried to make years ago for the student never seemed to make a difference.
“It made me really proud to see how our officers had come full circle,” Coombe said. “Even though back then we couldn’t get it accomplished, it makes me proud and happy to know this child is safe now.”
Pyle said he and his officers would continue to offer their services to Calhoun schools, not only to provide protection and security during school hours, but also to respond to situations such as this one.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Vanessa Reeves was announced as the new aquatic director, supervising over the Calhoun Aquatic Center starting on May 13. Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Griffith said Reeves had previous experience in a similar administrative role, and will be a good addition to the center.
A nutritional bid regarding food, supplies and equipment was approved, as well as a camera system for the Calhoun Primary and Elementary School Complex, which will cost $96,477 and help improve security efforts.
The district’s central office was estimated by Director of Facilities and Operations Tom Griffith to be completed around July, as Momon Construction is presently working on installing exterior brick and interior wiring.