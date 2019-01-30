At the Calhoun Board of Education meeting Monday night, members voted for leadership posts, specifically chairman, vice chairman and secretary. Bus drivers were also recognized for being the faces of Calhoun City Schools, and Superintendent Michele Taylor reminded those present that Tuesday was declared a snow day.
During the meeting, Eddie Reeves was re-elected to serve as the board’s chair, Rhoda Washington as vice chair and Tony Swink as secretary. All three of these members held these positions prior to this vote and were each re*elected to serve the board for another year in these roles.
As a part of Taylor’s report for the meeting, she invited Facilities and Operations Director Tom Griffith to recognize the district’s bus drivers.
“This group of men and women, these are the first faces and last faces in Calhoun City Schools that over 2,000 of our students see every day,” Griffith said. “These women and men keep our kids safe, do their job professionally and with care. We want to let everyone know how much we appreciate y’all here at CCS and we do recognize the jobs that you do everyday.”
The bus drivers had the opportunity to introduce themselves, shake hands with board members and be recognized for the many early mornings and late afternoons they often work.
Taylor made sure to remind district staff and board members, as well as parents and students present, that Tuesday was declared as a snow day earlier on Monday. Gordon County Schools also closed their doors on Tuesday due to the chance of winter weather.
In addition, Taylor recognized students who had won the Drugs Don’t Work Poster Competition from each school and the six Calhoun High seniors who are participating in this year’s Certified Nursing Assistant program facilitated by Lisha Nicholson.
“These students have gone through our health care pathway for the first two years at least, and then they come and work dual enrollment with Chattahoochee Technical College to earn their CNA,” said Brandi Hayes, the director of the College and Career Academy. “Lisha knows our students and she worked really hard to get Calhoun City Schools to be a CNA approved testing center.”
The six seniors took their CNA test on Jan. 11, and the school system also hosted Sonoraville High students as they took the test. Nicholson was essential in helping students take the test in their local environment instead of having to travel to another approved location, Hayes said, recognizing both the work of the instructor and of the students.
Taylor also provided an update on the aquatic center. Since its opening in 2015, a few changes have been made in order to upgrade it with equipment that is more efficient, more effective and safer to maintain. The boiler that heats the pool, the chlorination system and the pH control system have all been upgraded since its opening almost four years ago.
The 2019-2020 school calendar draft proposal was approved during the meeting, as was the 2020 budget planning calendar and personnel recommendations discussed during the work session earlier on Monday.