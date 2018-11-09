The Calhoun Board of Education approved a $2.6 million construction bid from Momon Construction for the new central office during a called board meeting Monday.
The meeting was called for board members to have the opportunity to review the bids received for the central office construction project. The new central office will be built at 334 S. Wall St. and designed as a replica of the original College Street school building.
Tom Griffith, the school system’s director of facilities and operations, discussed the project bids with the board.
Griffith said the three lowest bids offered to the school system were in the range of $2 million. The lowest bid belonged to Lidke Commercial Construction at $2.4 million. The next bid belonged to Momon Construction at $2.6 million, and the third was from Carol Daniel Commercial Construction at $2.7 million.
While Lidke had the lowest bid, Griffith said the firm reported they wouldn’t be able to complete the construction until late August 2019, which is almost three months beyond the board’s goal finish date of May 31.
Regarding the second bid, Griffith reported that Momon could finish the project by the end of July. In addition, Momon has more experience with mid-size to large building projects, according to Griffith.
He said Carol Daniel also had a history of large construction projects and could complete the central office building by the school system’s goal of May 31.
After reviewing the options, Griffith recommended the board move forward with Momon’s bid.
“Because of their local ties and local references, they would be using predominantly local subcontractors,” Griffith said. “I think they would also be very flexible to work with.”
The board motioned to approve the second lowest bid and will move forward on the central office project with Momon Construction.
The second order of business was introduced by Superintendent Michele Taylor, who introduced two paraprofessional positions that are being recommended. Taylor suggested two candidates for the positions, both of which had been already working as substitute teachers in the system.
“We’re very aware of what they can bring to our team,” Taylor said.
The board then motioned to move forward with these contenders for the two open positions.