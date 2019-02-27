At the Calhoun Board of Education meeting Monday, members approved the proposed 2019-2020 school calendar after receiving staff feedback, and also approved a purchase of a new school bus and recognized several accomplishments within the district.
When the board proposed the 2019-2020 school calendar, school officials said they wanted to hear the opinions of staff and parents before making a well-informed decision.
Beth Holcomb, the principal of the Calhoun Primary and Elementary School Complex, said at Monday’s board meeting that she received limited feedback from her staff. She said the responses she received weren’t consistent but that professional development was vital for the growth of teachers and students.
Calhoun Middle and High School Campus Principal Peter Coombe echoed Holcomb’s words, saying he didn’t hear many constant criticisms either, but that he’s excited to see how flex days are incorporated into the academic calendar. The addition of more flex days would create more learning opportunities during summer and breaks, and allow space for educational camps during the summer.
Superintendent Michele Taylor also contributed a few comments, saying that while the proposed start date of Aug. 8 might seem early, it’s not as early as most districts in the state, which are planning to start school on Aug. 1.
“What’s best for the students certainly drives how we put together the school calendar,” Taylor said prior to the board approving next year’s schedule.
In addition, the board approved a motion to buy a new bus for $110,091 with state-allocated funds. According to Director of Facilities and Operations Tom Griffith, over the past three years the district has been trying to decrease the average age of school buses. And while the state provided enough funds for the board to purchase two buses, Griffith was only focusing on one as of Monday.
Among district-wide recognitions included the Big Jackets/Little Jackets Program, school counselors for their hard work and the STAR student and teacher.
Lisa Archer, a math teacher at CHS introduced Key Club members who participate in Big Jackets/Little Jackets mentoring program, where they partner with younger students and meet one-on-one with them regularly.
Holcomb, who has several students at the CPES Complex being mentored by high school students, said the program makes a big difference.
“I can’t tell you how much it means to the students to have you visit them,” Holcomb said. “Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy schedules to spend time with our babies.”
Holcomb and Coombe also took the time to recognize the counselors in their respective buildings for their work with both students and staff members.
“We appreciate your support,” Coombe said. “It takes a lot to be a teacher and counselor.”
The counselors recognized Brenda Franco, Darlene Bateman, Elaine Hite, Ashley Wood, Heidi Allen and Kendra Arnold, who have so far this academic year made 22 referrals to the Division of Family and Children Services, 45 crisis interventions and 60 mental health referrals.
Matthew Turner and Sean McKenzie were recognized as the system STAR student and teacher at the meeting. Turner, a senior at CHS, earned the highest single seated SAT score for the school’s graduating class of 2019 and selected McKenzie as his STAR teacher. Turner is currently interviewing with Stanford, Georgetown and Harvard.
Brook Landry was also acknowledged for her project being one of the 140 chosen to be on display by the Georgia All-State Art Symposium among 1000 other entries. She also recently won a monetary scholarship for her project. Landry will be attending New York University in the fall as a Collaborative Arts major.
Also recognized during Monday’s meeting were CHS’s Future Farmers of America Chapter for their leadership during FFA week, eighth-grade student Brandon Webb for being the spelling bee winner from Calhoun Middle and 14 CCS students who qualified to compete in the state-wide technology competition. Lowry Duggin was recognized for receiving a perfect score in a local 4-H competition, and the swim team was acknowledged for the girls placing fifth in the state and the boys placing second.