The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education bid a tearful goodbye to retiring board member and former board secretary Tony Swink on Monday evening, thanking him for his service and dedication to the school system over the last 15 years.
“Tony, many folks here have mentioned your quiet leadership, but when you spoke people always listened,” said Superintendent Michele Taylor. “They knew you had a lot of thought and sincere dedication to the school system in any decision that he made or anything he shared. Tony, we appreciate that.”
“You are part of our family and will continue to be,” Taylor continued.
Other board members praised Swink for his sound advice, sound mind and ability to ask the right questions. They also thanked him for his friendship, the wisdom he brought to the board and his consistent leadership.
“I’ve made a friend for life, not only with Tony but with his entire family. That means more to me than I can say in words. Your leadership has been an example, and knowing that you used godly wisdom as you served in this position has made you a great example to us all,” said Board Vice Chair Rhoda Washington. “I’m grateful to know you as a person, but most importantly, I am grateful that you’re my friend and that you’ve served with us for 15 years. That’s amazing. Thank you for that.”
City Councilman George Crowley and former board chair Amy Atkinson were also present on Monday. Atkinson thanked Swink for always being present and informed, no matter what “crossroad or big decision” the board had to make. Crowley, who served on the board before taking up a position on the council, compared Swink’s time on the board to the biblical story of Nehemiah, noting that there were those who tried to stop Nehemiah from building the wall around Jerusalem.
“He didn’t listen. He said, ‘I have great work to do here. I won’t come down.’ That’s sort of what public service is all about,” Crowley said. “It’s what you do and it forces you to live through a lot of things. You’ve done that. Tony, congratulations on your retirement.”
For his part, Swink thanked the board for their kind words and recounted the time he spent working with three superintendents and 12 different board members over the last 15 years, calling the time a blessing.
“We’ve been through prosperity, we’ve been through a recession. We’ve been through austerity cuts. We’ve built buildings. We have had highs and lows,” Swink said. “We do just a little. The real superheroes of this system are the teachers, the coaches, the administrators and the people who are on the front lines in the mission field every day, guiding, correcting, holding accountable and loving our students and watching them grow. If I’ve made — if I helped make — your jobs just a little bit better, it’s been worth it.”
Following a reception with cake and a video highlighting Swink’s years of service, the board recognized its staff members of the year, Shakira Balliew and Robyn Greeson.
Calhoun Elementary School Principal Beth Holcomb praised Balliew for her work as “the face” of the school, noting that she is always there to greet and get to know anyone who makes a visit to the complex. She also thanked her for holding down the fort under extreme pressure.
“Her job is a job in which you have to multitask. The phone is ringing, teachers need something, kids need something, parents need something, there could be an emergency. She manages a lot every minute of the day and she does it with grace and precision,” said Holcomb. “We are beyond blessed to have Shakira take care of us.”
Greeson was recognized by Calhoun Middle School Principal Casey Parker, who thanked her for her kindness, organization and ability to problem solve with a smile.
“One of the staff members that recommended her shared this: ‘Robyn has an important job each and every day. She is always kind and wears a smile on her face regardless of how crazy the front office is at the time. She goes way beyond the call of duty to help when in need and is always willing to help anyone. She takes great pride in her work,’” said Parker. “I can share with you just today, she helped me tremendously. We had one of those days and she didn’t miss a beat. We love and appreciate Robyn.”
In other business, the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education elected David Scoggins to serve as its secretary for the year, taking up the position following Swink’s retirement. Board chair and vice chair positions continue to be held by Eddie Reeves and Washington, respectively.
The school calendar for 2020-2021 was also approved. It includes 180 instructional days and was developed based on stakeholder and community survey feedback, as well as School Governance Team and Calendar Committee discussions.
Under the new calendar, the first day of school is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12. The last day of school will be Friday, May 28.